New Apple patent reveals iPhone that won't get scratches

Apple will reportedly bring a scratch resistance feature to future iPhones, making them potentially invulnerable to minor scratches. A new patent mentions that future iPhone models may use “Spatial Composites”, which refers to integrating metal or ceramic with a chassis for scratch resistance, has recently been issued to the company, reports AppleInsider.

“(Mobile) phones, watches, and tablet computers can experience contact with various surfaces that leads to marring, or abrasion, of the surface of the device,” the iPhone maker said in the patent. “(Regular housing) materials for such devices may have different combinations of properties relating to strength, appearance, abrasion resistance, electromagnetic shielding, and the like.”

So, as the tech giant pointed out, the various materials used in an iPhone chassis have a variety of advantages as well as drawbacks. “(For instance), metal housings may be particularly resistant to dents, scratches or breakage,” it added, “but may interfere with radio signals entering or emanating from the device.” Drawings in the patent showed a variety of “abrasion-resistant members” in various shapes, each with distinctive benefits but serving the same general purpose. That could mean that the chassis of future iPhones may use more than one material.

But that is not going to be easy for Apple. Different materials have different properties that might not go well together. Moreover, iPhones are sold globally, including the areas with adverse climatic conditions. Using a material that is not meant to withstand extreme cold or extreme heat will potentially make the iPhone less durable.

Moreover, there was a drawing in the patent showing these members “dotted over the back of an iPhone”, the report said. It shows how different materials, if Apple goes ahead with that plan, will be arranged throughout the chassis. This is just an illustration and may not mean that the final product will end up looking like this.

This is only a patent, which means it might never end up becoming a reality.

— Written with inputs from IANS