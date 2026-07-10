Netflix offering FREE 30-day trial again? Here's how to know if you're eligible

There was a time when Netflix used to offer a free trial before finally paying for the subscription price. With time, that offer vanished across the devices. However, it seems the video streaming platform is bringing it back, at least for some users. Several users have reported that they have found a “Try 30 days for ₹0” offer while logging in with their new Netflix account. Some are even getting a 15-day free trial option too. Also Read: Netflix users will now need a unique email ID for every profile

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t announced a wider rollout yet, but it has confirmed that eligible users may see the offer automatically during sign-up. If you’ve been planning to subscribe to Netflix, this might be worth checking once. Also Read: Netflix reveals Unhinged, a TV horror game controlled by your phone

Netflix free trial: Who will get it?

For now, the free trial isn’t available to everyone. According to Netflix, the offer depends on factors such as your account, device and location. If your account is eligible, the free trial banner will appear automatically while creating a new account. If you don’t see it, it simply means your account isn’t part of the current test. Also Read: AI referees, connected footballs and body cams: The technology transforming FIFA World Cup 2026

Interestingly, different users are seeing different offers. While some have reported a 30-day free trial, others are getting a 15-day version. That suggests Netflix is testing multiple promotions before deciding whether to bring the feature back on a larger scale.

How to check if you’re eligible

Checking your eligibility doesn’t take much time. Here’s what you need to do:

First of all, visit the Netflix website or open the Netflix app.

Create a new account using an email address that hasn’t been used with Netflix before.

During sign-up, check if you see a “Try 30 days for ₹0” or 15-day free trial banner.

Choose your preferred subscription plan.

Add a valid payment method and complete the registration process.

If the offer appears, you can start streaming immediately without paying anything during the trial period.

Don’t forget about AutoPay!

There’s one thing you should keep in mind before signing up. Netflix enables automatic renewal by default. Once your free trial ends, your selected plan will automatically renew and the payment method linked to your account will be charged.

So, if you’re only planning to try the service for free, make sure you cancel the subscription before the trial period expires.

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For now, Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether the free trial will be available for everyone. So if you don’t see the offer today, you may simply have to wait and see if the company expands the rollout in the coming weeks.