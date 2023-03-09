Streaming giant Netflix is globally rolling out a new feature for its TV users, which gives them the option to customise the size and style of subtitles and closed captions. The new update allows users to choose from three sizes (small, medium and large) and four styles/colours (the default white text option, drop shadow, light and contrast), reports TechCrunch. Also Read - Netflix renews Elite's Indian adaptation Class for second season

Earlier, Netflix users were only able to access the subtitle and closed captions' customisation options via the web.

This update will improve the viewing experience of TV users. For example, setting the right size and style of subtitles can really help visually impaired, deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers.

According to streaming data analytics company Conviva, 77 percent of all streaming minutes globally in the first quarter of last year took place on large displays like connected televisions, smart TVs and gaming consoles.

“Today’s Netflix update comes nearly a year after the streamer launched badges for audio and subtitle descriptions, as well as expanded to more than 11,000 hours of descriptive audio in over 30 languages,” the report said.

Netflix has lowered the price of its subscription in more than 30 countries, in an effort to draw in subscribers who have access to a growing number of streaming options.

Recent price reductions by the streaming giant include Middle Eastern countries (Yemen, Jordan, Libya and Iran), sub-Saharan African markets such as Kenya, and European nations (Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria), reports The Wall Street Journal.

“We know members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment,” and the company is dedicated to providing an experience that surpasses their expectations, a Netflix spokeswoman said.

In January last year, the company had raised the price for subscribers in the US and Canada. Later, in March, it bumped up its subscription prices for the UK and Ireland users. However, in November, the streaming giant had added a cheaper $6.99 per month ad-supported plan.

–With inputs from IANS