Netflix is facing stiff competition right now. Over the past few years, the emergence of a slew of streaming websites has caused the streamer to shift its business strategies. One of them was cracking down on password sharing to boost the paying subscriber base. But that might not be enough to pull more crowd. A new report has suggested that Netflix is planning to open physical stores where fans of its shows and movies can come together to play games based on their favourite shows, eat themed food, and shop for merchandise and clothing.

Bloomberg has reported these physical destinations will be called Netflix House where fans will be able to experience what is hot on Netflix at the time. “We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” the report quoted Netflix’s vice president of consumer products, Josh Simon, as saying. These Netflix House destinations, which the company is planning to set up across the United States, will “feature a mix of retail, dining, and live experiences.” The first two stores are expected in 2025 before the company plans to expand the concept to more markets.

Netflix already has pop-up fan experience centres already, operating in several cities. Fans can come to these zones to immerse themselves in the world of their favourite show. For instance, The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience allows fans to experience a night of drinks and dancing in a period drama-themed location. There is also a pop-up Netflix store in Los Angeles in the US. But these are not permanent locations, like Disney Worlds across the world. Netflix House will, hence, be the company’s shot at capturing the market.

The report said that Netflix House will feature rotating installations, ticketed shows inspired by popular TV shows and movies, as well as restaurants serving themed food. Fans will see the option between fast food like sandwiches and burgers and full-course meals meant for high-end dining. While the plans are still in the nascent stage, the company is reportedly looking at potential locations for Netflix House.