Mobile World Congress 2026: Overview of the global tech event

Barcelona is once again set to witness one of the biggest tech events, Mobile World Congress. It is a commemoration of 20 years of GSMA hosting MWC in the city. Other technology exhibitions such as CES and Computex became more popular in recent years. Nevertheless, MWC 2026 will introduce powerful announcements and significant product presentations. There are a lot of tech brands that are ready to introduce new devices and ideas. These brands will showcase some of the novel and exciting product lineups. Let’s see what we can expect at MWC 2026

Samsung

Samsung will probably have a large presence at MWC 2026. A Galaxy S26 series could be a shift the company can make in case it is announced right before MWC. Samsung has previously used MWC to feature its Galaxy A series. The year may be different because of the potential alteration of its launching date.

Samsung Display would also be one of the major announcement. New screen technologies and foldable concepts are typically introduced by the display division. The new display innovations and durable foldable panels might be rediscovered. The display division of TCL, CSOT, will also have an advanced panel technology in the future devices.

Lenovo

Lenovo already releases laptops and concepts on a regular basis in MWC. The brand is among the few PC makers that are present on an annual basis. Lenovo unveiled a Solar PC concept in 2025 which was witnessed strong interest from the tech community. For MWC 2026, additional laptops, desktops, and conceptual devices are to be anticipated.

Motorola

Motorola can also post updates in the event. Although it is unlikely that a complete announcement of the Razr Fold would be made, the company may provide further details about the device. The market in Spain is also significant for Motorola and thus can be announced some products regionally.

OPPO

OPPO does not tend to have a big booth in MWC. Nevertheless, the company has managed to hold private events in Barcelona in the course of the show. A similar event may happen in 2026. OPPO might emphasize on its advancement in artificial intelligence and foldable devices. The firm has been working on the integration of AI in its smartphones.

Vivo

vivo is also a booth holder during the event. This implies company’s great presence in Europe. X300 Ultra is possible not to be officially launched at MWC, yet might be previewed. Company usually showcases products to the media and partners. The increasing global growth of vivo may be of primary interest.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Xiaomi

Xiaomi considers MWC to be a significant platform. Xiaomi 17 series will likely be launched in Barcelona and globally. This can be the Ultra variant that they have developed in collaboration with Leica. Xiaomi will also unveil tablets, smart watches, and electric cars along with smartphones. MWC is frequently used by the company to show the latest innovations in categories.