Visiting India? New e-arrival card now required before travel: All you need to know

If you are travelling to India, there is one small change you should know about before you fly. The paper form that used to be given during flights is now gone. Instead, foreign travellers are expected to fill a digital e-arrival card before reaching the country. This has been made mandatory from April 1, 2026. So if you are flying in after that, it is something you should complete in advance rather than figuring it out at the airport.

What exactly has changed

Earlier, you would usually get a disembarkation card on the flight and fill it before landing. That process has now shifted online.

The e-arrival card is basically the same form, just in digital format. You will need to enter details like your name, passport number, flight details, and reason for travel.

Nothing complicated here, just the same information you would have filled earlier, but now done before you land.

Who needs to fill this

This applies only to foreign nationals and OCI cardholders. If you are an Indian citizen, this does not apply to you.

Also, this is not a visa. You still need a valid visa or e-visa separately. This is just an additional step for entry.

When and where to do it

You need to fill the form within 72 hours before your arrival. It can be done through official portals linked to immigration or through the government app. Once you submit it, you will get a confirmation with a QR code. You just need to show that at immigration when you land.

It does not take much time, so it is better to do it before your flight instead of waiting till the last minute.

What if you don’t fill it

You will still be allowed to enter, but the process will slow down. You may be asked to complete the details at the airport or go through additional checks. That usually means spending more time at immigration, especially if there is a queue.

Why this has been introduced

This is mainly about moving things online and reducing paperwork at airports. Many countries already follow a similar system, so India is moving in the same direction.

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From a traveller’s point of view, it just shifts the step from the plane to before the flight. Once that is done, the rest of the process at the airport is more straightforward.