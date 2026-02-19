Mozilla Firefox to end support for THESE devices

If you are still using an old Windows PC, this update might concern you. Mozilla has officially confirmed that Firefox will soon stop supporting older Windows versions. That means devices running Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 are about to lose one of the last modern browsers still offering security updates.

For years, Firefox remained the only major browser keeping these systems alive. But now, that chapter is closing!

Which devices are affected?

Mozilla has updated its support page and clarified that Firefox 115 ESR (Extended Support Release) will be the final version for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 users. Security updates for this version will continue only until February 2026. After that, there will be no further patches or protections.

This also applies to older macOS versions, such as macOS 10.12 to 10.14, which were being supported under the same extended channel.

Interestingly, Mozilla had extended this deadline multiple times before. Initially, support was expected to end in 2024. It was later pushed to 2025, and then to early 2026. But now, it appears final.

Why is Mozilla ending support?

The reason is simple – security and sustainability. The tech giant is taking this step as unsupported operating systems no longer receive updates from Microsoft. That means they already carry known vulnerabilities, and if it continues, it can be risky for the users.

Mozilla has clearly stated that maintaining Firefox on outdated systems is costly and could expose users to security threats. Without OS-level updates, even browser patches can only do so much.

What should you do now?

If you are using Windows 7, 8, or 8.1, the safest option is to upgrade to Windows 10 or later. On supported systems, Firefox will continue receiving regular updates, new features, and security fixes.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

If your PC cannot upgrade to a newer Windows version, Mozilla suggests switching to a Linux-based operating system. Many Linux distributions come with Firefox pre-installed and continue to receive updates.