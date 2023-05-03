Motorola will soon launch a new Razr phone. According to company teasers, the next flip phone will be called Moto Razr+, but that is the name for the Chinese market. Everywhere else, this phone is likely to be launched as Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. We have already seen some press renders of the phone, giving us an idea of what it would look like, but, for the first time, the full specifications have leaked.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is one of the top-end Qualcomm processors from last year. But it is not the company’s most powerful chipset. That title is currently held by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was launched toward the end of 2022. This could be a bit disappointing for specifications enthusiasts but for most customers, it is not exactly a downside. Even though the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is not a flagship processor, it is only minutely slower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That means the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra would be one of the fastest phones, if not the fastest.

The report further revealed that there will be an AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640×1080 pixels on the Razr 40 Ultra. It will feature a refresh rate of 120Hz, per that report. However, a previous leak said there would be a 165Hz refresh rate instead. The phone’s cover display will have a 1056×1066 pixel resolution and a size of 3.5 inches. You can expect up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage on the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. The main camera system, per the report, will include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX563 sensor and a 13-megapixel SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor. For selfies, there may be a 32-megapixel OmniVision OV32B40 camera on the inside.

Motorola’s upcoming flip phone may come in Barberry, Black, and Blue colours, as well as support for eSIM connectivity. The phone may also feature NFC for contactless payments in eligible markets. For biometric authentication, there may be a fingerprint sensor, but whether it will be embedded under the display or mounted physically on the side is unclear at the moment. Finally, the report claims the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will boot Android 13-based My UX software.

The launch date of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is unclear, but given the fact the company is already teasing the launch in China, it should not be too far away.