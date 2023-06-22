Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra is launching in India next month

Motorola is launching its latest foldable phones, Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, in India next month. In an announcement, Motorola revealed that it is bringing all colour variants of both flip phones possibly without any changes to the original specifications. The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra debuted earlier this month in China, and the company’s decision to bring them to India about a month later shows the foldable market in the country is blowing up. Also Read - Motorola may reveal the launch date of Razr foldable phones on June 22

The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra launch will take place on July 3 and will be available on Amazon for online buyers. While the price is yet to be revealed, we are familiar with the specifications of the two phones since they are already on sale in China. Also Read - Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch scheduled for June 1: Here's everything you need to know

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 is the standard phone, while the Razr 40 Ultra has more bells and whistles, obviously, for a higher price. The former features a 6.9-inch primary display with a 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution. The screen refreshes at 144Hz and has 1400 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch primary display with a 165Hz refresh rate and the same 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution. It comes with 1400 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Also Read - Motorola Moto Razr 40 may come in some really sober colours

The secondary display is where the two differ. The Razr 40 has a smaller 1.5-inch outer screen, whereas, the Ultra has a larger 3.6-inch outer display.

Besides, both phones use different processors. The Razr 40 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which is a new mid-range chipset based on the 4nm fabrication process. The Razr 40 Ultra has Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is an older flagship SoC.

The duo has up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage. The Razr 40 packs a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The Ultra model has a smaller 3,800mAh battery with the same charging speed. Both support 5W wireless charging technology.

As for cameras, the Razr 40 has a 64MP + 13MP dual-rear camera setup and the Ultra boasts a 12MP + 13MP dual-rear camera system. Both phones can shoot 4K videos but the Ultra can shoot smoother 60fps footage.

Both phones are IP52 rated and have connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and other GNSS services. Both have fingerprint scanners on the side for security.