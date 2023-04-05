Motorola Edge 40 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, OLED display launched

Last year, Motorola became one of the first smartphone brands to launch a phone with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It launched the Moto X40 in China. Now, more than three months later, Motorola has introduced the phone outside of China with a different name. Launched as the Edge 40 Pro, the new Motorola phone brings top-class specifications as it takes on Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 11, and Xiaomi 13 among others. Also Read - Motorola Edge 40 Pro benchmark reveals Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

Motorola is making some tall claims with its latest flagship phone. For instance, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro’s 125W fast charging can fill the battery from 0 to 50 percent in seven minutes. The phone also has a telephoto camera with support for 2x optical zoom. It is still no match for 100x zoom offered by the latest flagship phones from Samsung and Huawei.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro price in India

The new Edge 40 Pro costs EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs 80,930) in European markets, GBP 799.99 in the UK, and $985 in some Latin American markets. You can buy the phone in Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue colours. There is no word on the India launch of the phone right now.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro specifications

The new Motorola Edge 40 Pro features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit OLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The display supports Dolby Vision and uses the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone does not support a microSD card though. You get the latest Android 13 software with almost no third-party apps.

You get a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a field-of-view of 114 degrees, and a 12-megapixel 2X portrait camera on the phone’s back. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro’s front has a 60-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. For a better entertainment experience, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro comes with stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, while for better calls, you get four microphones on the phone. Motorola Edge 40 Pro’s body is IP68 certified for water and dust protection, as well. It uses a 4600mAh battery with 125W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging speeds.