Oppo A58 4G is the latest smartphone to arrive in India. It is essentially the 4G counterpart of the Oppo A58 5G and joins the family that also has the Oppo A58x 5G. Since the phone does not support 5G, its specifications differ from those of the A58 5G and that is also why the A58 4G is slightly cheaper. The A58 4G was launched initially in Indonesia earlier this year.

The highlighted specifications of the Oppo A58 4G include 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology on the battery, which the company claims fills the battery in a little more than an hour, support for the Android 13 operating system with Oppo’s ColorOS 13.1 on top, and dual cameras on the back.

Oppo A58 4G price

The Oppo A58 4G costs Rs 14,999 for the only variant that has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You get the phone in black and green colour options. You can go to Flipkart to buy the A58 4G, but if you have a card from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, or Kotak Bank, you can get discounts on the price. Flipkart is also giving customers the no-cost EMI payment option on the phone.

Oppo A58 4G specifications

The Oppo A58 4G comes with a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ display that has a resolution of 2400×1800 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with a Mali G52 MC2 GPU for graphics. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the smartphone, which runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. On the back of the Oppo A58 4G, you get a 50MP main camera, as well as a 2MP secondary camera. Oppo offers features such as Portrait Mode and Night Mode on its camera app. For selfies, you get an 8MP camera residing inside a punch-hole on the display. The Oppo A58 4G comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging through a USB-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Oppo A58 4G. You get support for Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC on the smartphone, which weighs 192 grams.