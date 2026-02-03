Millions of devices were hijacked, Google finally took action

Google finally disrupted one of the world’s largest proxy network attacks, secretly using millions of smartphones and PC’s for cyberattacks. Google has a Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) that works with partners to take down IPIDEA which is a residential proxy network. This network allows attackers to hide their identity and activity. These hackers are experts in hiding themselves by routing their activity through everyday devices. Google’s action has marked a major step in protecting users from hidden cyber threats worldwide.

What Is a Residential Proxy Network?

Residential Proxy Network is an unauthorized system that uses compromised devices to route internet traffic. They don’t act like commercial proxy, and hence, they make connections appear like they are coming from a reliable and legitimate source or IP addresses. These addresses can be of someone’s house or office. Attackers often use them for fraud, account takeovers, content scrapping, and credential risk. Security systems find it difficult to detect the malicious behavior because they look like normal user activity

What is IPIDEA and How it Operated

IPIDEA operates “one of the largest residential proxy networks in the world” as of early 2026 and it spreads through malicious Android apps and Windows software. After the attacks, many apps are distributes outside official stores and installed on devices without users consent and their notice.

One of the most important factors that go unnoticed is that the network ran quietly in the background and they relay traffic while using minimal battery or data. Google explained in its blog post that the command and control infrastructure of these networks are hidden, and hence, it makes hard for companies to trace the activity.

Google’s Response

Google’s Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) partnered with the servers managing IPIDEA and took several major steps in disrupting them. They not only worked with domain registrars, but also with infrastructure providers to shut down servers and domains that’s controlling the network. Additionally, the tech giant also updated its detection signals so that it can spot similar networks in future.

Google encouraged companies, mobile platforms, and ISP’s to share their intelligence and instructed to adopt several best practices to prevent such networks from disrupting their privacy and security.

Impact on Users and Cybersecurity

Google has dismantled the IPIDEA, protecting millions of users and their devices worldwide from being used in cyberattacks. One thing to keep in mind is that residential proxy networks like this are particularly dangerous and they exploit everyday devices without your knowledge.

