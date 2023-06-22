Microsoft Outlook on Windows 11 is getting an AI update

comscore
Microsoft to replace Mail, Calendar on Windows 11 with AI-powered Outlook

Microsoft has announced that the new Windows 11 devices will be shipped with AI-enabled Outlook app as the default mailbox application starting in 2024.

  • Microsoft has said that Windows 11 will be shipped with an updated Outlook app.
  • The new Outlook app will replace Mail, Calendar, and People apps.
  • This change will come into effect in 2024.
Mirosoft Outlook

Image: Pixabay

Microsoft has announced that the new Windows 11 devices will be shipped with the new AI-enabled Outlook app as the default mailbox application starting in 2024, replacing the Mail, Calendar, and People apps. Also Read - Microsoft is building quantum supercomputers that solve impactful problems

“Beginning in 2024, new Windows 11 devices will be shipped with the new Outlook for Windows as the default mailbox application free for all to use. The Mail and Calendar applications will continue to be available via download in the Microsoft Store through the end of 2024,” Microsoft said in a blogpost. Also Read - Microsoft to hike Xbox Game Pass subscription price in India, Xbox Series X price may go up too

On existing devices, users can switch to the new Outlook for Windows from a toggle in the Mail and Calendar applications. Also Read - Dell Inspiron 24 (5420) AIO review: Perfect PC for your home

Moreover, the company said users will be able to write better emails with advanced AI built into the new Outlook for Windows to help them write impactful, clearer, mistake-free messages, also the new Outlook for Windows can help remind them to follow up on important conversations.

To try out the new Outlook app preview, users will need to slide the Try the new Outlook toggle in the upper-right corner of their Mail and Calendar or classic Outlook for Windows applications, then follow the onscreen instructions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481 to the Dev Channel, which includes modernised Window Ink.

“Windows Ink is being modernised to allow users to enable inking directly onto edit fields,” the tech giant said in a blogpost.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 22, 2023 6:28 PM IST
