Microsoft Teams gets Collaborative Notes: How it works

As far as availability is concerned, this feature is available to Windows, macOS, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge users.

Microsoft Teams

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Teams’ new Collaborative Notes feature is now available to everyone on the public preview channel. The company says that Collaborative Notes in Teams is designed to enhance the meeting experience in the video conferencing platform by simplifying the process of creating agendas and creating action items. Also Read - Microsoft is killing Chat integration in Windows 11: What this means for users

“We’re excited to announce the public preview of Collaborative notes, the new way to drive your work forward: collaborate on the agenda, take notes together, and track follow-up tasks,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Microsoft is done making games for Xbox One: What this means for Xbox One users

“Collaborative notes eliminate the typical bottleneck of a single note-taker for capturing the agenda and notes and also makes them visible to everyone, improving accuracy and inclusion at every stage of your meeting,” the company added in the blogpost. Also Read - Microsoft rolls out improvement to Windows Ink along with many other features

Microsoft says that Collaborative Notes are ‘Loop Components’, which stay in sync across all the places they have been shared like Outlook, Teams chat, the Loop app, Word for the web and Whiteboard, which in turn helps users to stay updated with the changes irrespective of the app that they prefer.

Users can share the Collaborative Notes in a Teams chat or email to begin building an agenda together before a meeting, which will ensure that everyone is able to include their topics for review with the group regardless of their preferred Microsoft app.

All participants in a meeting can add last-minute agenda items, co-edit meeting notes, and draft and assign tasks during the meeting. They can also see who is working in the Collaborative Notes at the top and can view who wrote each part by clicking on the text.

“Project leaders and contributors can continue to share these notes during and after the meeting to maintain project momentum and drive efficiency,” Microsoft added in the blog post.

In addition to this, Microsoft Teams users can also allow their teams to update notes, check off tasks as they continue to work, and add new follow-up items from anywhere. “The captured tasks sync to ToDo and Planner, so everyone is automatically reminded to follow-up – it’s accountability made easy,” the company added.

Furthermore, the company says that, since the feature is a Loop component, users can take a Collaborative Note from their meeting into the Loop app and continue to drive their work forward.

Microsoft also revealed that this fall, it will introduce the integration of Loop components with OneNote, which will enable users to incorporate their collaborative meeting notes into their OneNote notebooks.

  • Published Date: June 19, 2023 6:55 PM IST
