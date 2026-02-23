Microsoft launches 'Elevate for Educators' in India to train 2 million teachers in AI

Artificial Intelligence has now become a regular part of the education system in India, with Microsoft launching a new system called ‘Elevate for Educators’ in the country. What was once seen as an advanced technology will now be used by schools, focusing on digital skills, coding, and computational thinking in classroom programs. This is the first time Microsoft launched this program in Asia with an aim to train 2 million teachers in artificial intelligence by 2030.

What is Elevate for Educators by Microsoft

Microsoft introduced ‘Elevate for Educators’ in India, designed to empower teachers and school leaders to integrate artificial intelligence in their class. The initiative will reach almost 200,00 schools and institutions across the country. The initiative is part of Microsoft’s goal to train 20 million people in India in AI.

AI Education in India

Strategically, India has more than 200 million students and close to 10 million teachers. This makes the court as one of the best choice to introduce the newly launched program by Microsoft. The tech giant believes that the future of AI will not just be shaped in offices or labs, and hence, it needs a platform that can train young crowd and else can be better than schools and class. According to Microsoft, teachers will play a crucial role in helping students understand the usage of AI in the right direction.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President, Microsoft, said, “As AI becomes part of everyday learning, we want to ensure it strengthens education, preserves human judgment, and earns the trust of educators and learners. By taking AI at this scale across India, we want it to open new opportunities and deliver meaningful outcomes for teachers and students.”

The main focus of Microsoft under its ‘Elevate for Educators’ program is not only to teach technical skills, rather it aims to help educators use AI tools responsibly. Even if educators are teaching about artificial intelligence, it still requires human judgment and trust while using new technology in daily learning.

National Education Policy 2020

This new initiative by Microsoft support’s country’s National Education Policy 2020, under which, AI and computational thinking are being introduced in schools from Grade 3 onwards. The company will roll out the program this academic year in schools.

Education Bodies Supporting This Program

Microsoft is closely working with several education bodies in India, including, Central Board of Secondary Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training, All India Council for Technical Education, National Council for Vocational Education and Training, and the Directorate General of Training.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

How AI Access will Work Across Schools

According to Microsoft, the program will be extended to about 200,000 schools and 25,000 institutions, with 8 million students are expected to be trained under the ‘Elevate for Educators’, and improving their AI learning and skills.