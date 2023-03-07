Microsoft introduces AI-powered 'Dynamics 365 Copilot'

Microsoft has announced the “next generation” of AI product updates across its business applications portfolio, including the launch of the new “Dynamics 365 Copilot”, to provide interactive, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistance across all business functions. With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organisations can provide their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations and supply chain roles, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday. Also Read - Intel's next-gen desktop processors may support Windows 12: Report

According to the tech giant’s recent survey on business trends, about 9 out of 10 workers hope to use AI to reduce repetitive tasks in their jobs. To automate “tedious” tasks and open up the workforce’s full creative potential, Dynamics 365 Copilot makes use of recent developments in generative AI. Also Read - Microsoft is bringing iMessage to Windows 11 PCs: Check details

“Dynamics 365 Copilot puts Customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) to work for business users to accelerate their pace of innovation and improve business outcomes in every line of business,” it added. Also Read - Windows 11 update: Microsoft introduces Phone Link for iOS, Notepad gets tabs, more

For instance, Copilot in “Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales” helps sellers to reduce the time they spend on “clerical” tasks. On the other hand, Copilot in “Dynamics 365 Customer Insights” and “Dynamics 365 Marketing” allows marketers to simplify their workflow in data exploration, audience segmentation and content creation.

“Dynamics 365 Copilot brings the latest AI breakthroughs to every line of business, improving customer experience, employee experience and operational efficiency,” the tech giant said.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said Outlook for Mac is free to use now. Users can download Outlook from Apple’s App Store on their Mac computer and start using the app without requiring a Microsoft 365 subscription or a license key to unlock features. The Outlook app is a part of the Microsoft 365 subscription. Both Windows and Mac users can install the Outlook.com Progressive Web App to access the email client for free, but it does not support native features that you otherwise can access using the Outlook app.

You can access your Microsoft account, including Outlook, Hotmail, and Live, Gmail account, iCloud account, Yahoo account, and account with any other email service provider that supports IMAP — all for free on a Mac. Microsoft had redesigned the Outlook app for Mac in 2020 to make it look in synergy with macOS changes.

Inputs from IANS