Microsoft has shared a detailed list of games that will be available to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the running month. Here's the detailed list.

Microsoft has shared a list of games that will be available Xbox Game Pass subscribers for free in the month of July. These games will not only be available on the company’s Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One gaming consoles, but it will also be available on cloud and on PCs. The list also includes games whose DLC content will be available for download this month. In addition to this, the company has also revealed the games that will be available for free exclusively for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Here are all the games that will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers for free in July 2023.

Free games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers in July 2023

— Techtonica: The game preview of this game will be available on cloud, consoles, and PCs starting today.

— Toem: This game will be available on cloud, consoles, which includes Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One, and PCs starting today.

— The Cave: It will be available on cloud and consoles starting today.

— Maquette: This game will be available on consoles and PCs starting today.

— Figment 2: Creed Valley: It will arrive on cloud, consoles, and PCs starting July 20.

— The Wandering Village: It will be available on cloud, consoles, and PCs starting July 20.

— Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem: It will be available on cloud, PCs, and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gaming consoles starting July 25.

— Venba: Will be available on consoles and PCs starting July 31.

— Celeste: It will be available on cloud, consoles, and PCs starting August 1.

Here are the games whose DLC will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers:

— Naraka: Bladepoint Deluxe Edition Upgrade: Available

— League of Legends Champion: Naafiri: July 20

— Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island: July 20

— Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage DLC: July 25

Here are the exclusive games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers:

— Naruto Shippuden Uncut Season 1: Available Now

— Crunchyroll Premium Perk: July 20

— FIFA 23 EA Play Ultimate Team Pack: July 21

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in July 2023

Microsoft has also shared a list of games that will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass library on July 31. This means that Xbox Game Pass subscribers have until July 31 to add these games to their library. Here is the list:

— Dreamscaper: It will be available on cloud, consoles, and PCs.

— Expeditions: Rome: It will be available only on PCs.

— Marvel’s Avengers: It will be available on cloud, consoles, and PCs.

— The Ascent: It will be available on cloud, consoles, and PCs.

— Two Point Campus: It will be available on cloud, consoles, and PCs.