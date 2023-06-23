comscore
Micron unveils UFS 4.0 mobile storage solution for smartphone: Here's how it will benefit users

Micron UFS 4.0 is currently available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities. The company will begin its high-volume production in the second half of 2023.

  Published: June 23, 2023 3:27 PM IST

  • Micron UFS 4.0 solution can read data at 4300MBps and write data at 4000MBps.
  • Micron UFS 4.0 uses advanced 232-layer triple-level cell (TLC) NAND technology.
  • Micron UFS 4.0 writes 10 percent faster than its competitors.
Micron Technology has announced that it is now delivering qualification samples of its Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 mobile solution to select global smartphone manufacturers and chipset vendors.

UFS 4.0 storage solution from the company is currently available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities and Micron has said that it will begin high-volume production of its UFS 4.0 storage solution in the second half of 2023.

The new mobile flash storage from Micron will offer fast performance for flagship smartphones with fast bootup, app launches and video downloads, as per the company’s claim.

For the unversed, Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a newer flash storage technology that became popular in the Android smartphone market around 2016. UFS can read and write data at the same time, unlike eMMC, which can only do one at a time. UFS also uses less power than eMMC. The next version of UFS is UFS 4.0, which will replace UFS 3.1, which was introduced about two years ago.

What Micron UFS 4.0 has to offers

According to the company, Micron’s UFS 4.0 solution can read data at 4300MBps and write data at 4000MBps. It also saves 25 percent more power and writes 10 percent faster than its competitors. It lets users download two hours of 4K streaming content in less than 15 seconds.

What this means for users

With Micron UFS 4.0, users can enjoy a fast performance in every aspect. The device boots up quickly, apps open in a snap, and videos download in a flash. With high read speed, users can also experience smoother responsiveness, shorter loading times, and a better user experience overall.

The new storage also consumes less power, which is crucial for extending our device’s battery life. It will also provide the mobile ecosystem with the fast mobile flash storage required to create the new generation of 5G and AI-powered flagship smartphone experiences.

However, it will take some time before we see this storage in our devices as the company will start high-volume production by the second half of 2023.

How Micron UFS 4.0 is different

Micron UFS 4.0 uses the company’s advanced 232-layer triple-level cell (TLC) NAND technology. Micron’s 232-layer 3D NAND technology stacks more layers of NAND bit cell array on the silicon, which increases density, performance and capacity. This is also the world’s first UFS 4.0 storage that uses six-plane NAND technology.

Meanwhile, as per Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will come with multiple storage options such as – 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. All three storage options will be UFS 4.0, which will be an upgrade over UFS 3.1 storage type seen in the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

