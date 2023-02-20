comscore A slew of Micromax TVs could be be launched soon: Report
Micromax to soon launch a slew of TVs: HD, FHD, and UHD

Micromax could soon launch multiple TV models starting from the budget range of HD TVs to the premium range of UHD TVs.

  • Micromax is poised to launch a slew of TVs in the Indian market.
  • Micromax TVs will range from HD TVs to UHD TVs.
  • Micromax is tipped to also bring a huge 70-inch UHD TV.
Micromax has been quiet for some time in the TV space, however, that appears to change soon. The notable tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the Indian brand is planning to launch a slew of TVs in the country.

The company is testing several models as of right now, and it could launch the new models under the Smart TV 2023 series. The new range would include TVs from HD to UHD resolution.

Micromax Smart TV (2023) range goes for testing

As per the tipster, Micromax has six TVs in its 2023 range of Televisions. The new TVs will be available in multiple sizes and have different resolution panels.

Micromax is reported to launch 32-inch HD and 40-inch FHD TVs. We expect these TVs to be made available in the lower range segment since the brand also has some premium UHD TVs up its sleeve.

Following will be the UHD TV lineup for this year – 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 70-inch UHD TVs. The UHD range will likely be offered in the higher-end segment, although, Micromax is yet to confirm the same.

Apart from this, there’s no other information available about the upcoming TVs. However, the new TVs are expected to have all the smart features as the existing Micromax Televisions.

Micromax so far is quiet about these products, but we expect the company to reveal the details soon.

In other news, Micromax sometime back slashed the price of its In 2C smartphone. The Micromax In 2C is priced at Rs 5,999 and comes with a Unisoc T610 processor.

It has a 6.52-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It features an 8MP dual camera setup on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging.

The smartphone launched back in May 2022 with Android 11 OS out of the box. It is yet to receive the Android 12 update, even though Android 13 is out.

  • Published Date: February 20, 2023 8:18 PM IST
