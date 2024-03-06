MG Motors has launched two new variants of its popular electric car, the 2024 MG Comet EV, in India. The company has introduced the Excite FC and Exclusive FC variant of the MG Comet EV in the country. These variants bring fast charging support to the car — a feature that remained missing in the available variants. In addition to launching new variants of the car, MG Motors has also changed the naming scheme for various trims of the car. Earlier, the MG Comet EV was available in Pace, Play and Plus variants. Now, the EV is available in Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, and Exclusive FC variants.

MG Comet EV India price

As far as the pricing is concerned, the newly launched Excite FC trim of the MG Comet EV is priced at Rs 8.23 lakhs, while the Exclusive FC trim of the car is priced at Rs 9.13 lakhs.

Separately, the MG Comet EV starts at Rs 6.98 lakhs in India for the Executive trim. The EV is also available in the Excite trim that costs Rs 7.88 lakhs and the Exclusive trim that costs Rs 8.78 lakhs.

Presenting the all new MG Comet EV 2024 with Fast Charging!

It’s packed with added safety features that ensure complete peace of mind and cutting-edge tech features including Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay! Range starts at Rs. 6.99* lakh! *T&C Apply.#CometEV2024 pic.twitter.com/XDtuaqtnNE — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) March 5, 2024

What’s new in MG Comet EV Excite FC?

This trim of the EV is available in Grey, Black and White colour variants and it features space grey interiors. In addition to the AC fast charging capability, this trim also features a floating twin display with a 26.04cm touchscreen infotainment system, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and iSmart app support for over 55 connected car features.

What’s new in MG Comet EV Exclusive FC?

This trim of the car, in addition to featuring fast charging capability, also features space grey interiors with support for over 55 connected car features and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has a floating twin display with a 26.04cm touchscreen infotainment system with smart start system, digital key with Bluetooth technology, and reverse parking camera. It is avialble in five colour variants, which includes Black, Grey, white, Black-Green and Black-White.