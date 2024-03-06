comscore
English | हिंदी
06 Mar, 2024 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileHow ToOPPO India
  • Home
  • automobile
  • MG Comet EV gets new variants with fast charging support: Check price, features

MG Comet EV gets new variants with fast charging support: Check price, features

MG Motors India has launched new variants of its popular EV, MG Comet, in India. These new variants feature support for fast charging technology.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Mar 06, 2024, 06:13 PM IST

MG Comet EV
MG Comet EV

Story Highlights

  • MG Motors has launched two new variants of MG Comet EV.
  • MG Comet EV has got Excite FC and Exclusive FC variants in India.
  • Both these variants come with fast charging support.

MG Motors has launched two new variants of its popular electric car, the 2024 MG Comet EV, in India. The company has introduced the Excite FC and Exclusive FC variant of the MG Comet EV in the country. These variants bring fast charging support to the car — a feature that remained missing in the available variants. In addition to launching new variants of the car, MG Motors has also changed the naming scheme for various trims of the car. Earlier, the MG Comet EV was available in Pace, Play and Plus variants. Now, the EV is available in Executive, Excite, Excite FC, Exclusive, and Exclusive FC variants.

MG Comet EV India price

As far as the pricing is concerned, the newly launched Excite FC trim of the MG Comet EV is priced at Rs 8.23 lakhs, while the Exclusive FC trim of the car is priced at Rs 9.13 lakhs.

Separately, the MG Comet EV starts at Rs 6.98 lakhs in India for the Executive trim. The EV is also available in the Excite trim that costs Rs 7.88 lakhs and the Exclusive trim that costs Rs 8.78 lakhs.

What’s new in MG Comet EV Excite FC?

This trim of the EV is available in Grey, Black and White colour variants and it features space grey interiors. In addition to the AC fast charging capability, this trim also features a floating twin display with a 26.04cm touchscreen infotainment system, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and iSmart app support for over 55 connected car features.

What’s new in MG Comet EV Exclusive FC?

This trim of the car, in addition to featuring fast charging capability, also features space grey interiors with support for over 55 connected car features and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has a floating twin display with a 26.04cm touchscreen infotainment system with smart start system, digital key with Bluetooth technology, and reverse parking camera. It is avialble in five colour variants, which includes Black, Grey, white, Black-Green and Black-White.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

mg cometMG Motors India

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language