Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has said that Threads will soon let users delete their profiles without affecting their Instagram profiles.

Meta announced ‘Threads by Instagram’ earlier this week to compete with Elon Musk’s Twitter. As soon as the company announced Threads, netizens rushed to join the new platform. However, soon after users started reporting that deleting a Threads profile will also delete a user’s linked Instagram account as the two apps, rather accounts, are linked. This raised concerns among users if they should join Threads in the first place. Now, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has clarified that Threads will soon get the ability to delete the profile without impacting the Instagram account.

In a post on Threads, the Instagram boss said that right now both Instagram and Threads are linked to one account, which is why when a user deletes a Threads profile their Instagram account also gets deleted. He also said that the company was working on a way that would enable users to delete their Threads account without deleting their Instagram accounts in the process.

“We’ve been getting some questions about deleting your account. To clarify, you can deactivate your Threads account, which hides your Threads profile and content, you can set your profile to private, and you can delete individual threads posts – all without deleting your Instagram account,” Mosseri wrote in a post on Threads.

“Threads is powered by Instagram, so right now it’s just one account, but we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately,” he added.

But that’s not the only feature in the works…

Apart from this, Mosseri has been busy shedding light on a lot of details about Threads. Some users recently questioned Mosseri on if the platform was going to get a feed option wherein users will be able to see posts from the accounts that they follow. Responding to the query, the Instagram boss has clarified that Threads will soon get the Following feed option.

In a separate post on the platform, Mosseri also acknowledged that Threads at the moment lacks a number of key yet basic features such as search, hashtags, graph syncing, fedeverse support, and messaging to name a few. He said all of these features will arrive on the platform soon. He also added that it will take sometime before these features are rolled out to the users.