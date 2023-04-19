Meta to lay off 4,000 employees in third round of job cuts

comscore
Meta to slash 4,000 jobs in third round of job cuts: All you need to know

Meta is reportedly set for another round of mass layoffs on Wednesday that will affect at least 4,000 highly-skilled employees.

  • Meta slashed 11,000 jobs in November 2022.
  • Meta cut another 10,000 jobs last month.
  • Meta is now likely to cut another 4,000 jobs soon.
Meta (formerly Facebook) is reportedly set for another round of mass layoffs on Wednesday that will affect at least 4,000 highly-skilled employees, the media reported. Also Read - Instagram now lets you add up to five links to your profile: How to use it

This week’s layoffs could be in the range of 4,000 jobs, according to a report in Vox, citing sources. Also Read - Want to take a break from social media? Here’s what you need to do

In March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would cut 10,000 jobs in the coming months. Also Read - WhatsApp's new feature will let you share status updates as Facebook Stories

In an internal memo seen by The Washington Post, Meta said that “the company will begin notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut”.

Meta will also announce newly reorganised teams and management hierarchies, the report mentioned.

“Facebook parent company Meta will announce details about new job cuts on Wednesday, part of a months-long downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs,” The Washington Post tweeted on Wednesday.

In March, Zuckerberg announced to sack an additional 10,000 employees via several job cut rounds in the coming months.

Zuckerberg said that overall, “we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven’t yet hired”.

The fresh cuts came just four months after he laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company, in November last year.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 19, 2023 2:00 PM IST
