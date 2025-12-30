Meta Spends Over $2 Billion to Acquire Viral AI Startup Manus and Transform Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp

Meta has made one of its biggest artificial intelligence bet on an AI start up called Manus in an amount exceeding 2 billion dollars. The tech giant has acquired Manus to advance its AI infrastructure worldwide Manus is an AI startup company that made its demo just a few months ago and is already witnessing its transition between a vial demo to a revenue generation platform.

What is Manus

Manus is an AI startup headquartered in Singapore that has gained international coverage in the first half of this year because of a polished demo demonstrating the use of AI agents. These agents were depicted to do complicated activities like filtering of job applicants, organizing trips and investment portfolio analysis. The company reported that its system did better than some of the available AI research tools, which helped it to be distinguished in a saturated market. The demo went viral in social media and tech communities, making Manus one of the most popular AI startups of 2025.

Quick Development

Manus secured big-time investors within a period of record time after it was launched on the viral basis. In April, the venture capital firm Benchmark was the first to raise a funding round of 75 million that gave the start up a valuation of half a billion dollars. Other notable investors were Tencent, ZhenFund, and HSG that had been previously involved in financing. Although questions have been raised about its subscription pricing, Manus has reportedly acquired millions of users and hit $100 million in annual recurring revenue within months, what many startups in AI have been unable to do in the same timeframe.

Why Manus Matters to Meta

In the case of Meta, something that can be of particular value to it is an operating AI product that is already bringing in considerable revenues. This is significant during the period when Meta is incurring tens of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure, which has led to investor questioning. Reports indicate that Meta offered to buy the startup at approximately the same value of $2 billion that Manus had been seeking in the next round of funding. Meta is planning to allow Manus to work autonomously, and as time goes on, merge its AI agents with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, in addition to Meta AI.