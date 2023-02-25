With the keyword, ‘AI’ trending all over the Internet, Meta has released its very own AI language model called LLaMA. Also Read - Meta may be planning to fire thousands of employees in another layoff round

Mind you, LLaMA isn’t a chatbot like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s new Bing, or Google’s Bard — but rather, it’s a machine-learning language model that will help AI researchers. Also Read - Instagram 'Broadcast Channels' start rolling out, Facebook and Messenger to get Channels soon

Simply put, Meta’s LLaMA is an AI language model for AI that vows to solve problems that surface while building new AI models. Also Read - Meta restores Donald Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram after 2-year suspension

Meta’s new AI language model promises to help AI researchers

Meta’s boss Mark Zuckerberg announced the language model’s launch on his Instagram broadcast channel.

“Today we’re going to release a new state-of-the-art AI large language model called LLaMA designed to help researchers advance their work. LLMs have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material, and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures. Meta is committed to this open model of research and we’ll make our new model available to the AI research community.”

Meta has also published a research paper on LLaMA, where it has noted the performance of different language models. The document revealed that the smallest LLaMA model, LLaMA-13B performs better than OpenAI’s GPT-3, which is the language model used by ChatGPT.

Furthermore, its largest LLaMA mode, LLaMA-65B, is competitive with models like Deep Mind’s Chinchilla50B and Google’s PaLM540B.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the first attempt of Meta at AI. A while back, even before the AI chatbot trend took over the Internet, the company has accessible chatbots like Blenderbot and Galactica.

Both weren’t successful and the latter was taken down after only three days of its launch.

Having said that, this time around, Meta seems to have done right by not hopping on the bandwagon of creating another AI chatbot only to compete with the likes of Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft. Rather it’s trying to help advance AI possibilities with the new LLaMA machine learning model, which in itself is an AI language model.