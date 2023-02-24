comscore Meta to lay off 11K more employees in March
Meta is set for another big round of layoffs -- similar to the one it announced in November last year -- as early as next month once the performance bonuses are paid out.

Meta (formerly Facebook) is set for another big round of layoffs — similar to the one it announced in November last year — as early as next month once the performance bonuses are paid out, the media reported. Also Read - Alexa Users In India Gets New Male Voice Option - Watch Video

According to Command Line, a weekly newsletter by The Verge, Meta leadership “has been coy both internally and externally about what is coming”. Also Read - Nokia C02 with compact display and removable battery unveiled

The report said late on Thursday that the upcoming layoffs can be “somewhere in the ballpark of the last layoff, which was about 11,000 people or 13 per cent of the company”. Also Read - YouTube creators can now dub videos in multiple languages

The current plan at the social network “is to announce more cuts in March after last year’s performance bonuses are paid out”.

Meta has reportedly given thousands of employees “subpar ratings” in a latest round of performance reviews.

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported last week that the leadership at Meta “expects the ratings to lead more employees to leave in the coming weeks”.

“The company will consider another round of layoffs if not enough depart,” according to the report.

Zuckerberg told investors last month that the company is “working on flattening our organisation structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster as well as deploying AI tools to help our engineers be more productive”.

After firing 11,000 employees in November last year, Meta is now planning to reduce headcount further in its “year of efficiency”.

Meta did not comment on reports about upcoming layoffs.

— IANS

 

