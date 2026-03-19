Marshall Bromley 450 debuts in India with long battery life and 360-degree sound: Price, features

Marshall has launched a new party speaker — the Bromley 450 — in India, expanding its audio products lineup in the country. The new speaker sits below the Bromley 750 in the company’s range and is aimed at users looking for a portable option for indoor and outdoor use. As per details listed on the Marshall India website and features highlighted by the company, the speaker focuses on 360-degree sound, long battery life, and support for microphones and instruments. Also Read: 7 Best Earbuds To Buy Instead Of Apple AirPods Pro

Marshall Bromley 450 price in India

The Marshall Bromley 450 has been priced at Rs 74,999 in India. It is listed in a Black and Brass finish on the Marshall India website. The company has announced the speaker for the Indian market, and availability is expected through its official channels. Also Read: Amazon deals: Best offers on party speakers

Sound setup and battery details

The Bromley 450 comes with Marshall’s 360-degree audio output, which the company refers to as True Stereophonic sound. The speaker is equipped with two 6.5-inch woofers, four 2-inch full-range drivers, and two passive radiators. Marshall says the setup is designed to spread sound evenly in different directions, which can be useful in open spaces or larger rooms.

Battery life is one of the main highlights here. The speaker is claimed to offer more than 40 hours of playback on a single charge. It uses a rechargeable and replaceable LFP battery. Marshall says 20 minutes of charging can deliver up to six hours of playback, while a full charge takes around 3.5 hours. The speaker also supports battery exchange, which means users can swap batteries when needed.

Connectivity and extra features

For wireless use, the Bromley 450 supports Bluetooth 5.3 with Auracast. It also supports codecs such as SBC, AAC, and LC3. Marshall says the wireless range can go beyond 70 metres in open space. The speaker also supports Bluetooth multipoint connectivity.

The Bromley 450 offers wired connectivity options including AUX input/output, USB Type-C, RCA ports, and two XLR/6.35mm combo jacks. The speaker allows users to connect microphones or instruments, making it suitable for karaoke sessions or small live performances. The device can also be controlled using the Marshall Bluetooth app.

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Design and durability

In terms of design, the Bromley 450 follows Marshall’s usual styling with a metal grille and tactile controls on the top. It also includes built-in stage lights with three preset modes. The speaker comes with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, making it suitable for outdoor use. The Bromley 450 weighs around 12.32 kg, but is also equipped with a build-in handle to carry around easily.