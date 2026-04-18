Lumio Vision 9 (2026), Vision 7 (2026) launched in India: Price, specs, sale date

Lumio unveils Vision 9 (2026) smart TVs alongside Vision 7 (2026): Price, specs, features, availability, sale date, all details here

Lumio has refreshed its smart TV lineup in India with the launch of the Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026). The new models focus on improving everyday performance, display quality, and content discovery, while also addressing one common complaint around smart TVs — lag and slow app switching.

The Vision 9 (2026) sits at the top as the flagship model, while the Vision 7 (2026) is aimed at users looking for a more affordable option with some practical upgrades.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026), Vision 7 (2026) price in India, sale date

The Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 65-inch variant is priced at Rs 72,999, with an effective price of Rs 64,999 after bank offers. The 55-inch model is expected to arrive later in May, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

The Lumio Vision 7 (2026) is available in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes, priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. Both lineups will go on sale starting April 24 via online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026) specs, features

The Vision 9 (2026) comes with a QD MiniLED display based on EVA panel technology. It supports 4K resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and can go up to 240Hz at 1080p.

Brightness is rated at up to 800 nits, and it supports formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The TV also includes VRR and ALLM, which help in reducing input lag during gameplay.

On the performance side, it runs on MediaTek’s Pentonic 700 chipset, paired with 3GB RAM. The company claims smoother performance compared to earlier models, especially when switching between apps or streaming content.

For audio, the TV uses a 50W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The system includes multiple drivers, including subwoofers and tweeters, to handle different sound ranges.

The TV runs on Android 14 and comes with Lumio’s TLDR 2.0 platform, which adds features like trending lists, curated recommendations, and improved search filters.

Lumio Vision 7 (2026): what’s new

The Vision 7 (2026) does not focus heavily on display upgrades but brings a few practical changes. One of the key additions is 64GB of storage, which is higher than the previous version.

It also includes a satellite port, allowing access to free-to-air channels through DD Free Dish.

Other details

Both the Vision 9 (2026) and Vision 7 (2026) come with a two-year warranty.

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Lumio has also previewed a feature called Project Neo, which is expected to roll out later. It will allow users to control the TV through apps like WhatsApp and Instagram by sending links or search queries.