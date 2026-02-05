Looking for Gaming Headphones Under Rs 5,000? Here Are the Best Picks

Written By Shubham Arora
Published: Feb 05, 2026, 08:00 AM (IST)
Good gaming audio doesn’t always mean spending big. If you’re on a tight budget, these gaming headphones under Rs 5,000 still offer decent sound, clear mics, and support for PC, consoles, and even phones.
HyperX Cloud Jet is a dual wireless headset that works via a 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth. It offers solid sound from 40mm drivers, a swivel-to-mute mic, and around 25 hours of battery life.
Logitech G431 is a wired gaming headset with 7.1 surround sound and large 50mm drivers. It supports both USB and 3.5mm connections and comes with a flip-to-mute mic for easy control during gameplay.
Razer BlackShark V2 X is known for its lightweight design and comfort. It uses 50mm drivers, supports 7.1 surround sound, and connects via a 3.5mm jack, making it compatible with most platforms.
MSI GH30 V2 is a simple, foldable wired headset aimed at everyday gaming. It features 40mm drivers, virtual 7.1 surround sound, and a lightweight design that works well for long gaming sessions.
JBL Quantum 100M2 focuses more on comfort and clean sound. It comes with 40mm drivers, breathable memory foam cushions, Windows Sonic support, and a detachable mic for casual multiplayer gaming.
The daWg HeadBug G60 stands out with wireless support and ultra-low latency. It offers 2.4GHz and Bluetooth modes, clear mic quality, and a massive battery that can last up to 60 hours.
Redragon H510 Zeus-X is built for gamers who want louder sound and RGB lighting. It packs large 53mm drivers, virtual 7.1 surround sound, and comfortable ear pads, making it popular among PC gamers.
