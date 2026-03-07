Social media bans for children are spreading globally: Here’s where

Several governments around the world are now looking at restrictions on social media use by children and teenagers. The discussion has gained momentum over the past year, with some countries already introducing laws and others debating similar measures. Much of the concern centres around issues such as cyberbullying, excessive screen time, addiction, and online safety. Also Read: This Indian state becomes FIRST to ban social media for children under 16

Australia was the first country to move ahead with a nationwide ban, and since then, multiple governments across Europe and Asia have started considering similar steps. Also Read: How to create viral hooks for Instagram Reels

Australia: First country to enforce a ban

Australia became the first country to restrict social media access for children under 16 in December 2025. The rule applies to platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Threads, TikTok, X, YouTube, Reddit, Twitch, and Kick. Messaging services like WhatsApp and platforms such as YouTube Kids are not included.

Under the law, social media companies are required to ensure that under-16 users cannot access their services. Companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to AUD 49.5 million. Authorities have said that platforms must rely on proper verification methods rather than simply asking users to enter their age.

European countries considering similar moves

Several European countries are now discussing similar restrictions. In France, lawmakers passed a bill in January that would block social media access for children under 15. However, the bill still has to pass through the Senate before it can become law.

Denmark is also planning a ban for users under 15. According to the Associated Press, the law could come into effect by mid-2026. The Danish government is also working on a digital verification system that could help confirm users’ ages.

Germany has also seen discussions around restricting social media for children under 16. According to Reuters, the proposal is still under debate within the country’s political coalition.

Spain and Greece are also examining similar measures. Spain’s prime minister has spoken about banning social media for users under 16, though the proposal still requires parliamentary approval. Greece, according to Reuters, is close to announcing a similar policy for users under 15.

Asia also exploring restrictions

Some Asian countries are also moving in the same direction. Indonesia recently announced plans to restrict social media use for children under 16. The government has said the rule could apply to platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live, and Roblox.

Malaysia has also said it plans to bring in a similar ban for users under the age of 16. The government first announced the proposal in November 2025 and expects to implement it during 2026.

Slovenia is another country preparing legislation to limit social media access for children under 15.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

UK still consulting on the idea

The United Kingdom has not introduced a ban yet, but the government is studying the idea. Officials say they plan to consult parents, young people, and civil groups before making a decision. The government is also looking at whether certain features, such as endless scrolling, should be limited for younger users.