comscore
English | हिंदी
28 Jul, 2023 | Friday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • AI
  • LinkedIn working on AI assistant 'Coach' to help you find better jobs

LinkedIn working on AI assistant 'Coach' to help you find better jobs

LinkedIn is reportedly working on a new AI assistant named 'LinkedIn Coach' that is aimed to make it easier for users to find jobs easily.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo | 1 minute, 10 seconds read

Published:Jul 28, 2023, 04:45 PM IST | Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

LinkedIn
LinkedIn

Story Highlights

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant named ‘LinkedIn Coach’.

READ MORE
How to customize your Xbox app home screen

The information came from the app researcher Nima Owji.

READ MORE
Microsoft revamps Xbox home screen: Here’s what’s new

Owji tweeted on Thursday, “#Linkedin is working on LinkedIn Coach!”

READ MORE
Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, more collaborate for safe AI development: All you need to know

“It’s an AI ASSISTANT that helps you apply for JOBS, learn new SKILLS, and find more ways to CONNECT with your network!”

He also shared a picture highlighting the feature.

According to the picture, the platform will suggest users ask the chatbot things like “How does Coach work?” or “What is the culture of Microsoft?”

Last month, the professional social networking platform had unveiled a new AI feature that generates a first draft for users after they share at least 30 words describing what they want to say.

The company was testing this experience before rolling it out to all users.

Also, the platform had introduced an AI-generated Copy Suggestions tool that uses generative AI to create high-performing intro text and headlines for ad creatives by leveraging data from an advertiser’s LinkedIn Page.

This feature was rolling out in a pilot in North America in English, with plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn had introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.

In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service which uses DigiLocker — an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card — handles ID verification.

The ID verification is available for users with a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number.

— IANS

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Related Stories

Tags

Microsoft

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language