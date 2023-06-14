Aadhaar card holders who got their Aadhaar cards 10 years back and have not updated their details since then can upload their new Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents online without any charge until June 14, 2023. Also Read - UIDAI is letting users update their Aadhaar documents for free until this date: Check details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced on March 16, 2023, that the online update is free at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in till June 14. However, cardholders will have to pay Rs 50 if they update at CSC. The free service is only for changing demographic data, such as name, address, DoB, gender, mobile number, and email ids.

Keep Demographic Details Updated to Strengthen Your Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar had been issued 10 years ago & had never been updated – you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March – June 14, 2023,” UIDAI said via a tweet on March 16.

Keep Demographic Details Updated to Strengthen Your #Aadhaar.

If your Aadhaar had been issued 10 years ago & had never been updated – you may now upload Proof of Identity & Proof of Address documents online at https://t.co/CbzsDIBUbs ‘FREE OF COST’ from 15 March – June 14, 2023. pic.twitter.com/CFsKqPc2dm — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 16, 2023

“The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023. It is important to note that this service is free only on the myAadhaar portal and will continue to attract a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier,” UIDAI said in a statement.

If Aadhaarcard holders want to change their picture, iris or other biometric data, they will need to go to the Aadhaar registration centre and pay the necessary fee for the change.

So, if you want to update your demographic data online, here is a step-by-step guide on how to update your Aadhaar details online.

A step-by-step guide on how to update your Aadhaar details online

Step 1: Go to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Enter your details and sign in.

Step 3: Choose Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update.

Step 4: Click Update Aadhaar Online.

Step 5: Choose address from the demographic options and click Proceed to Update Aadhaar.

Step 6: Upload a scanned document of your new address and fill in the demographic details.

Step 7: You will get a Service Request Number (SRN). Keep it for future reference.

Step 8: You will get an SMS after an internal review.

How to check the updated Aadhaar information

You will get a URN (Update Request Number) when you successfully send an online address change request. This is shown on the screen and sent through SMS to your registered phone number. You can check the status using the URN and your Aadhaar number by signing into: https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/checkSSUPStatus/checkupdatestatus