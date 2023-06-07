comscore
LinkedIn introduces ID Verification feature in India: Here's how it works

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.

  • LinkedIn has rolled out an update to its platform in India.
  • LinkedIn has rolled out verification ID feature in India.
  • This feature is available for users with a valid Aadhaar number.
Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users. Also Read - Microsoft Edge gets support for Workspaces with the latest update

“Having an ID verification means that the individual’s government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn’s verification partners,” Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, said in a blogpost on Wednesday. Also Read - Microsoft announces new accessibility features for Xbox: Here’s what’s new

In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service which uses DigiLocker — an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card — handles ID verification. Also Read - Microsoft is killing Cortana app for Windows: How will this change your experience

The ID verification is available for users with a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number.

“On LinkedIn, when you show that you’re the real you, you’ll have an even greater chance of finding the professional opportunities that matter to you and your community,” Gupta said.

He further mentioned that the platform does not have access to any sensitive data from the member’s Aadhaar.

“If you don’t have an Aadhaar, you can still verify other information for use on LinkedIn using different methods. You can choose to verify through your work email, or workplace credentials,” he added.

In April, the company launched the ID verification in the US and plans to roll out this feature to other regions soon.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 7, 2023 12:15 PM IST
