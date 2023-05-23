Job scams are big in India, and they have grown since the advent of social media. Scammers post attractive jobs on different social media platforms to lure people. Since it is hard to check the authenticity of these job posts, people looking for work often fall victim to these frauds. Also Read - How to transfer all emails from Gmail to Outlook: A step-by-step guide

To help job seekers verify a post related to a job before applying, LinkedIn has started a new initiative, which will help them safely guide through their job searches on the platform. The Microsoft-owned platform has started to show verifications related to a job post. Verifications on LinkedIn will show important information about job posters or their company.

"We'll now start to show verifications related to a job post, displaying verified information about a job poster, or their company," LinkedIn said in a blog post.

What this means for job seekers and job posters

When a job seeker sees verifications on job posts, this means that the information has been verified as authentic by the job poster, LinkedIn or one of LinkedIn’s partners. The verified information will include information on whether the job poster is “affiliated with an official company page, has verified their work email or workplace, or their government ID was verified through CLEAR.”

These verifications on LinkedIn will have a dual benefit. They will help people looking for work to trust that the job posts are genuine, and they will also help employers to establish credibility with potential candidates. These verifications have started rolling out and verification tools are available for free. Jobseekers will see these verifications across job posts as LinkedIn will expand access to these tools.

This update has come a few months after LinkedIn rolled out an “About this profile” overview. This profile overview shows “when a profile was created and last updated” including “whether the member has verified a phone number and/or work email associated with their account.”

What else?

LinkedIn has also started a “Message warning” to alert users on the platform if a message includes “high-risk content that could impact your security.” For instance, if a message asks a user to take the conversation to another platform, LinkedIn will alert users and give them the option to report the content. The sender will not know that their message has been reported.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn has started testing its generative AI-powered tool to help its premium subscriber write personalised messages to hire managers. Generative AI will use information from the user’s profile, the hiring manager’s profile, the job description, and the company of interest to create a personalised message.