The upcoming Twitter CEO, Linda Yaccarino, former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, on Sunday said she is prepared to build Twitter 2.0 and transform the business together with Musk and millions of platform users.

Yaccarino, who will start in six weeks in her new position, will focus primarily on business operations.

"I've long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together," she posted.

“I’m just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together,” Yaccarino further commented.

There have been some concerns too regarding Yaccarino’s appointment as the new Twitter CEO.

A user posted that she is not here to improve the user experience but wants Twitter to be a ‘safe space’.

“She represents advertisers, and her natural inclination is to limit speech, and pander to those who push woke ideology on the world. You will have to watch her like a hawk. No doubt she’ll bring in advertising revenue in the short term, but she’s a long-term mistake,” posted a user named Billboard Chris.

Musk replied: “I hear your concerns, but don’t judge too early. I am adamant about defending free speech, even if it means losing money.”

Musk is looking forward to working with Yaccarino to transform the platform into X, the everything app, just like China’s WeChat.

— IANS