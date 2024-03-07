Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i India launch: Lenovo launched the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i in India today. This new laptop comes with a host of AI-powered features and is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor. The newly launched Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i is a part of the company’s Yoga series of laptops, which also includes the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and the Lenovo Yoga Slim 6i devices. Before the Yoga Slim 7i goes on sale in India, take a look at its pricing and detailed specifications.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i India price and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes at a starting price of Rs 1,04,999 in India and it is available for purchase from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce websites, and other offline retail stores. Lenovo says that interested buyers can get the device within four hours on purchasing from Lenovo’s official website. Furthermore, the company says that buyers can get the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i on a monthly at a no-cost EMI Rs 5,999. Buyers will also get an instant discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the purchases made using HDFC cards.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i features and specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i features a 14-inch OLED display with a WUXGA resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, a screen brightness of 400 nits, 100 percent DCI-P3, 60Hz of screen refresh rate, and support for various technologies such as Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, Eyesafe Certification, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification.

In terms of processor, the newly launched Yoga Slim 7i is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that is coupled with Intel Arc graphics, Intel Evo platform, 32GB of LPDDR5x graphics and 1TB of SSD M.2 PCle storage space. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 11 platform.

Beyond this, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i features a full HD camera with 1080p resolution, Time-of-Flight sensor, and e-shutter. In terms of audio, it has stereo speakers, four 2W speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Amplifier. Additionally, this laptop features a full-size keyboard with a buttonless glass surface multi-touch touchpad with support for Precision TouchPad.

The Yoga Slim 7i comes with an anodized aluminium casing and is available for purchase in Aluminium and Luna Grey colour variants.