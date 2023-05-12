Lava Agni 2 5G with Dimensity 7050 chipset is coming on May 16

Lava Agni 2, the company’s next mid-range 5G phone, is coming on May 16. The successor to the company’s first high-end Agni 5G phone, the Agni 2 will likely be the first to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. The recently launched Realme 11 Pro+ uses the Dimensity 7050 chipset but it is available in China. It costs roughly Rs 23,000, which gives an idea of what the Lava Agni 2 5G may cost. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC

While Lava will make the announcement about the price on the day of launch, customers should note that the Agni 2 5G will cost more or less the same as the first-generation Agni. Lava launched the Agni 5G at Rs 19,999, although introductory offers brought down the final price to Rs 17,999. That suggests that this will be Lava’s high-end phone and to make things interesting this time, there may be more bells and whistles.

What we know so far

For instance, the Agni 2 5G will come with a glass back and a round camera island. According to the teaser on the Lava Mobiles website, there will be three cameras and an LED flash housed in four circles. One of them could be a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.55-inch sensor with 1.0 µm pixels and F1.88 aperture. The phone will also have at least one black colour variant, according to the teaser. Reports are also rife that the Lava Agni 2 5G will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display that is curved on both sides and has a punch-hole design. It may also use premium material for the frame, maybe aluminium or shiny metal. There may be a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and an AI processor.

The Dimensity 7050 processor, however, is expected to be one of the highlights of the Lava Agni 2. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050, announced recently, features eight cores, including two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at the frequency of 2.0GHz. It is based on TSMC’s N6 chip production process, which has been used before. Essentially, this is very similar to the Dimensity 1080 chipset, which is available on Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10. It may be coupled with a Mali G68 MC4 GPU for better graphics. MediaTek claims the Dimensity 7050 processor uses MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements. This chipset is also capable of supporting up to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G connectivity on both SIM cards.

The Lava Agni 2 5G will arrive at an event scheduled to take place at 12 pm on May 16. The company teaser also confirms that the Agni 2 5G will be sold exclusively on Amazon India’s website.