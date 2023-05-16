Lava Agni 2 is the latest mid-range phone to arrive in India. Launched at an event on Tuesday, the Lava Agni 2 brings major upgrades over its predecessor, which came in 2021. There is a new MediaTek Dimensity processor, a curved AMOLED display, and a glass-back design that make it more appealing than the Lava Agni. The Agni 2 is also the first phone in India to come with the Dimensity 7050 processor. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G with Dimensity 7050 chipset is coming on May 16

“Agni 2 5G, the Indian Fire Power represents the epitome of Indian engineering in the smartphone industry. It is developed keeping in mind all the aspirations of Indian customers in the Rs 20K price segment. Our aim is to make Agni a product that shows the technological prowess of India on the global stage. Its truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones,” said Sunil Raina, President & Business Head of Lava International. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC

“Lava Agni 2 5G is India’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 integrated with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers, super-fast responsiveness, high-resolution displays along with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements. We look forward to working towards newer advancements and fruitful future collaborations,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

Lava Agni 2 price in India

The Lava Agni 2 costs Rs 21,999 for the only storage configuration. But you can buy it for Rs 19,999 starting May 24 on Amazon with credit or debit cards. The phone comes in a Viridian colour glass back. The company will also offer free replacement at-home service to Agni 2 users under the Agni Mitra service.

Lava Agni 2 specifications

Lava’s new Agni 2 comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is curved from both sides, giving an edge-to-edge view. It also supports HDR, HDR 10, and HDR 10+ with a Widevine L1 certificate for Full-HD streaming. It is powered by the Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. You can, however, extend the RAM capacity up to 16GB virtually. You get 256GB storage internally on the phone, but you can expand this, as well, using a microSD card.

The new Agni 2 5G uses a 3rd Gen 2900 sq mm Vapour Chamber cooling technology, which will help the phone manage heat when playing graphics-intensive games. The phone also supports an x-axis linear motor haptics engine for vibrations. The Lava Agni 2 5G runs the Android 13 operating system, which the company claims has no bloatware, no advertisements, and no unwanted notifications. Lava is also promising OS upgrades to Android 14 and Android 15 with three years of security updates quarterly.

Fuelling the Lava Agni 2 is a 4700mAh battery that charges at up to 66W speed. Lava claims this technology can charge 50 percent of the battery in less than 16 minutes. It has a 50MP quad cameras on the back and a 16MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole on the display.