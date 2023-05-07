Lava Agni 2 5G phone is coming this week, this is what it may cost

Lava Mobiles, India’s homegrown smartphone brand, is coming up with a new smartphone later this week. The Lava Agni 2 is set for its launch in India on May 10. This phone is the successor to the Lava Agni, which debuted as the company’s most expensive smartphone and highlighted its efforts toward 5G phones. The Lava Agni 2 will also allow the company to play catch-up with other leading brands, which have a far wide range of 5G phones in their kitty. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 with Dimensity 1080 SoC and Android 13 to launch soon

While Lava Mobiles has not said much about the upcoming phone, but rumours are rife that the Agni 2 will be a solid mid-range phone. It will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, a curved AMOLED display, and a multi-camera setup, according to reports. These are mid-range specifications, and corroborating that is the new leak that suggests what the Lava Agni 2 will cost. Also Read - Lava Agni 2 5G could launch soon with Dimensity 1080 SoC

According to a screenshot shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter, the Lava Agni 2 price will be set at Rs 19,999. The first-generation Lava Agni was launched at the price of Rs 19,999, although an introductory offer brought down the cost to Rs 17,999 for a brief period. After around two years, the Agni 5G is selling at its launch offer price of Rs 17,999.

The Lava Agni 2 previously leaked via a hands-on image that showed the phone would come with a big round island on the back for cameras. There may be at least three cameras on the Agni 2 on the back of the phone. Reports have suggested there will be a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.55-inch sensor with 1.0 µm pixels and F1.88 aperture. There may be two other cameras, the graphics resolution of which is not clear. Other rumoured specifications include a 120Hz AMOLED display with a punch-hole design, a 5000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging, and an AI processor.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, announced recently, features eight cores, including two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at the frequency of 2.0GHz. It is based on TSMC’s N6 chip production process, which has been used before. Essentially, this is very similar to the Dimensity 1080 chipset, which is available on Redmi Note 12 Pro and Realme 10. It may be coupled with a Mali G68 MC4 GPU for better graphics. MediaTek claims the Dimensity 7050 processor uses MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements. This chipset is also capable of supporting up to LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G connectivity on both SIM cards.