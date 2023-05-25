Love New State Mobile? Krafton has a bunch of new features for you

Krafton has released the May update for the popular Battle Royale game New State Mobile. The May update is available on both Android and iOS devices, and it brings a host of new features, including a new Battle Royale mode, new guns, better graphics and bug fixes within the game. In addition to this, the May update for New State Mobile brings a new survivor pass, which the company says will enhance the gaming experience for players. Also Read - Netflix rolls out new features for My List to help users easily find content

So, here is everything new that May update brings to the New State Mobile game:

Everything new in the New State Mobile

Revamped 'Bounty Royale' Mode

The May update remakes the ‘Bounty Royale’ game mode. In the new version, AI players have been excluded to maximise the intensity of gunplay. Krafton says that up to 32 human players can now form squads and compete against each other without any AI characters. “The objective is to accumulate squad points by collecting data from ‘Generating Devices’ placed in the battlefield or by completing missions,” the company wrote in an update.

Furthermore, the company says that when a player’s character dies, they drop some of the collected data, which can be acquired by other players, which can be used by them for unlimited redeployment upon death.

The updated ‘Bounty Royale’ mode can be played for eight hours every day from 12:30PM to 8:30PM in India. “The Bounty Royale season starts and ends following the Battle Royale season. When the season ends, you will be rewarded with Chicken Medals and Prestige Coins, which can be used in the Prestige Shop. The amount will depend on your Bounty Royale tier points,” the company added.

Gun Updates

The May update not only brings improvements to existing guns, but it also brings new guns to the game. Here are all the details:

— MG5 has been added. It is an LMG that uses 7.62mm ammo and has Grip and Scope slots. It is available in all maps in NEW STATE.

— MG5 C1 has been customised exclusively for large capacity magazine, which includes an increase in magazine capacity from 50 to 100 and a decreased in the reload speed.

— SLR C2 has been customised such that it now comes with incendiary ammo. The Incendiary Ammo burns the enemy for six seconds upon a successful hit.

UI and UX updates

As far as the user interface and user experience is concerned, the usability of selecting Deathmatch weapon presets has been improved. A weapon displayed on the screen will be automatically equipped without the need to press the Equip button. In addition to this, the sound of a maneuvering parachute within a certain distance will be displayed on the sound tracker in all game modes.

The company has also made changes to death marker display. Krafton says that the location of a player’s last death will be marked on the map from their death till they land on the ground after redeployment. It will be displayed similarly to the player’s teammate’s death marker on the world map UI. Additionally, a 3D death marker will be displayed on the player’s play screen until they land.

New survivor pass

Krafton has released Survivor Pass Volume 19. It features the GLC faction’s ‘Blocker’ as the protagonist. Players can earn rewards and obtain Blocker’s character skin by achieving all pass levels. Upgrading to a legacy pass allows users to repurchase the ‘Imperial Guard Set’.

Store-related updates

A Prestige Shop has been added, wherein users can spend Prestige Coins that can be obtained through Bounty Royale, and Ace League. Also, once a day, players can purchase only one crate or chest at a 50 percent discount.