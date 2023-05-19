comscore
As BGMI returns, government outlines 3-month probation, conditions for Krafton

Krafton announced that it will soon resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the country, but government has put some conditions forward.

BGMI

(Image: YouTube/ BGMI)

Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday clarified that the final decision to allow the mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) to return to the country will only be taken after three months of a strict trial of the game. The minister said that the government will keep a close watch on other issues of “user harm, addiction, etc in the next three months before a final decision is taken”. Also Read - BGMI is coming back to app stores in India a year after ban

“This is a three-month trial approval of BGMI after it has complied with issues of server locations and data security, etc,” he said in a tweet. The conditions are similar to what the government provisioned for the comeback of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India last year. While the minister did not explicitly mention the changes BGMI is likely to come, a previous report suggested Krafton may turn on the green-coloured spill as an alternative to blood by default and introduce a timer to keep a check on the time users spend playing the game. Also Read - Apple restricts use of ChatGPT for its employees

BGMI is back

The South Korean company Krafton on Friday announced that it will soon resume operations of the video game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the country. “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India,” Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said in a statement. “We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform,” he added. Also Read - Apple's new Beats Studio Buds + take huge inspiration from Nothing ear 1

The move came less than two years after the Indian government banned Krafton’s marquee offering PUBG in the country.  Krafton later announced the launch of the BGMI game in May 2021. The Indian government then ordered Google and Apple to block the BGMI gaming app from their respective online stores under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to the authorities for permitting us to restart the operations of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). KRAFTON, Inc. is a responsible South Korean organisation that abides by the law and has put in place several measures to ensure compliance with all applicable regulations. We work tirelessly to ensure that India takes the lead in this domain by embracing innovative practices in collaboration with the gaming ecosystem to support, sustain and promote its growth,” Vibhor Kukreti, Head of Government Affairs, Krafton India said.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: May 19, 2023 2:15 PM IST
