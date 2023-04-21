New State Mobile April update brings new 'Ace League' mode

Krafton, the company behind the popular but banned game Battlegrounds Mobile India, Friday released a new update for its other battle royale New State Mobile. Previously known as PUBG New State, the battle royale is now receiving the April Update that brings a new Ace League mode, improvements to the Erangel map, Siege mode, a Friends assemble event, Survivor Pass Vol.18, and more. Also Read - New State Mobile announces new tournament in collaboration with iQoo

Ace League Mode: The highlight of the April update in New State Mobile is the new Ace League, which takes place in the latter half of each season letting players fight enemies using battle royale rules. You will need to enter the preliminaries to be able to access the Ace League mode. The first preliminary round will take place between May 13 and May 19. To become eligible for this round, you need to have a tier score of 3,000 or more (Diamond V).

According to Krafton, a participation ticket will be awarded to the player who ends up at the first rank. This ticket will ensure the player’s entry into the main event. The Ace League mode will happen in third-person squad mode, in which a dedicated magnetic field balance is applied and the map changes regularly. The biggest difference between the Ace League Mode and regular battle royales is that the former is claimed to offer higher basic rewards, including chicken medals, BP, experience points, and Prestige Coins. Whoever ends up first in the main event will be awarded the Ace League champions title alongside other rewards.

New Erangle map and new vehicles: The Erangle map has received some updates, as well. The ‘Avanpost’ area on the map has changed from a construction site to a new building, which Krafton says offers a more dynamic gameplay experience for players who enjoy early battles. The map also gets two new “futuristic” vehicles: a two-seater supercar called Nova and an electric motorcycle called Lightning, which replaces the existing Electron vehicle.

Siege mode: The April update brings the Siege mode back to New State Mobile. It was available on the ‘Graveyard’ battlefield before it was removed. Now available as a solo mode, Siege mode will offer players a better balance and rewards based on rankings at the end of the season.

Friends Assemble: New State Mobile now features a new friend invitation event called “Friends Assemble,” which is available for both existing and new users. By entering a friend invitation code sent by an existing New State Mobile user, a player can receive 20 chicken medals. The player can earn additional rewards by completing missions in the mode.

Survivor Pass Vol.18: In the new Survivor Pass Vol.18, the Hunters faction’s ‘Carnage’ is the new protagonist. When a player achieves all pass levels, the character skin of Carnage will be available for free. When a player upgrades to a premium pass, they can acquire Carnage’s costume set, while upgrading to a legacy pass allows them to repurchase the ‘Crystal Kingdom Set’.

Game optimisation: Krafton has optimised New State Mobile for iOS devices. The new update makes the app maintain higher frames per second while reducing battery consumption and heat generation.