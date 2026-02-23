This Indian state may consider social media restrictions for minors

The debate concerning digital restrictions based on age is still at the infantile level. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already initiated talks with the university leaders and educationists to know how social media and use of mobile phones are affecting young minds. The primary problem under investigation is the problem of digital addiction in children. Law enforcement feels that spending excessive time on the internet can impinge academic achievement, physical health and fitness, creativity, and social behaviour.

Karnataka Government Might Put Age-Restrictions

There is also the concern of exposure to harmful online content by the officials. Online gaming addiction, influence of drugs, and access to inappropriate material are some of the problems that are included in the policy discussion. The government is yet to make any conclusive move but the seriousness of the problem has been well illustrated as a result of continued consultations.

Awareness Campaigns

The state has also started awareness campaigns to ensure technology use is responsible amongst the students in addition to policy discussions. The project is called Mobile Bidi, Pustaka Hidi and aims at making students use their mobile phones less and read more books. The School Education Department is collaborating with other departments to deal with digital addiction as well as to encourage children to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Global Examples

The state administration also consults the international practices before proceeding with any law. Other countries like Australia have also developed steps to curb the use of social media by children below the age of 16 years. Karnataka authorities would like to examine the way such rules are applied and enforced in other places. Among the most significant questions that will be examined is if this kind of restrictions can be created legally by the state or the approval of the central government would be needed.

The consultation process involves a number of government departments. Information Technology, Law, and Home departments are analysing issues of enforcement that are technical and legal. Authorities are attempting to figure out how the age verification and monitoring can be created in case of a restriction.