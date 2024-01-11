Jio international roaming plans: Reliance Industries’ Jio has introduced new international roaming plans in India. These plans are available for select countries including the USA, Mexico and UAE. The company has also introduced an annual pack that is available in 51 countries. In addition to this, Jio has also introduced new in-flight connectivity plans in the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jio’s newly announced plans:

Jio UAE international roaming plans

Rs 898 plan: This plan offers 100 minutes of incoming and 100 minutes of outgoing calls. Additionally, it offers 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of seven days.

Rs 1,598 plan: This plan offers 150 minutes of incoming and 150 minutes of outgoing calls. Additionally, it offers 3GB of data and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 14 days.

Rs 2,998 plan: This plan offers 250 minutes of incoming and 250 minutes of outgoing calls. Additionally, it offers 7GB of data and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 21 days.

Jio USA, Mexico, USVI international roaming plans

Rs 1,555 plan: This plan offers 150 minutes voice calls. Additionally, it offers 7GB of data and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of seven days.

Rs 2,555 plan: This plan offers 250 minutes voice calls. Additionally, it offers 15GB of data and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 30 days.

Rs 3,455 plan: This plan offers 250 minutes of voice calls. Additionally, it offers 25GB of data and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 30 days.

All these plans come with free incoming calls.

Jio Rs 2,799 annual plan

This international roaming plan offers 365 days of validity along with 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing voice calls, 2GB of data, 100 outgoing SMS. This plan is available in 51 countries.

Jio in-flight packs

Jio has also announced three in-flight packs. These plans are worth Rs 195, Rs 295 and Rs 595 and they offer 250MO, 500MB and 1GB of data respectively. All the three plans offer 100 minutes of voice calls, 100 SMS and have a validity of one day.

International data plans with free in-flight benefits

Lastly, the company has also introduced four international roaming plans with in-flight benefits. Here are the details:

Rs 2,499 plan: This plan offers 100 minutes of voice calls a day along with 100 SMS per day, and 250GB of data per day. It is valid for 10 days and available in 35 countries.

Rs 3,999 plan: This plan offers 250 minutes of voice calls with 100 SMS, and 4GB of data. It is valid for 30 days and available in 51 countries.

Rs 4,999 plan: This plan offers 1,500 minutes of voice calls with 1,500 SMS, and 5GB of data. It is valid for 30 days and available in 35 countries.

Rs 5,999 plan: This plan offers 400 minutes of voice calls with 500 SMS, and 6GB of data. It is valid for 30 days and available in 51 countries.

Additionally, these plans offers unlimited incoming SMS and free inflight benefits for single trip only for a 24 hours duration.