ISRO’s Space Roadmap After PSLV-C62 Setback: Human Spaceflight, Private Rockets and a Space Station by 2035

India’s space journey is filled with several challenge; however, its direction has always been steady. After the setback of PSLV-C62 failure, the country is once again gearing up for its future missions. Senior ISRO scientist Dr. S. Venkateshwar Sharma has offered his vision and a clear picture about how the country is responding to mission failures and strengthening its strategies to prepare for an ambitious future in space. He talked about vehicle reliability to human in spaceflight and a new national space station. Dr Sharma highlighted India’s roadmap in scientific establishment by 2035.

What PSLV-C62 Mission Failure Means for India

India launched its PSLV-C62 mission yesterday, nevertheless it faced a setback and failed due to the anomalies and technical issues in the launch vehicle. The rocket faced complications while placing the EOC-N1 satellite into orbit during flight. While the failure of PSLV-C62 attracted attention, it also highlights that space missions are filled with complex adjustments, and hence, a minor system deviation can lead to major outcomes. ISRO treats such incidents as learning opportunity and analyze data to improve future launches rather than slowing progress.

Importance of EOS-N1 (Anvesha) for India

EOS-N1, also known as Anvesha, was designed as a multi-purpose Earth observation satellite. It is built through collaboration between ISRO and DRDO. The Avesha was meant to bring a support to the strategic applications and civilians needs to the forefront. ISRO built this satellite for some of the most essential works, including detailed terrain mapping, weather analysis, environmental tracking, and surveillance support. If it would have been operational, it would hav strengthened the disaster management systems along with enhancing the border monitoring.

Private Participation and PSLV’s Legacy

While PSLV-C62 mission ailed, it still remains one of ISRO’s most trusted launch vehicles, successfully delivering missions like Chandrayaan-1 and the Mars Orbiter Mission. One of the stand out aspect of this mission is the involvement of Indian private companies. The PSLV-C62 space mission involved three Hyderabad-based start ups, including Dhruva Space, TakeMe2Space, and EON Space Labs.

Dhruva Space had 5 deployers on board, carrying several small satellites, including its own P-Dot cubesat Thybolt-3, along with CGUSAT-1, DSAT-1, Lachit-1, and the Munal satellite from Nepal, also known as Sanskar Sat. However, TakeMe2Space deployed MOI-1. The MOI-1 was carrying a special payload named MIRA, created by Eon Space Labs.

What’s Currently Happening with Gaganyaan and India’s Human Spaceflight Goals

Gaganayaan, India’s human spaceflight program continues to move forward with ISRO testing un-crewed test before sending astronauts into orbit. India’s national space agency is testing LVM3 rocket and upgrading it in order to meet the strict safety standards that specifically requires for carrying humans.

Trending Now

India Space Station by 2035

The International Space Station is expected to retire in the next decade. This means India is preparing its own space station by 2035. As per report, the facility will support several scientific researches along with Earth observation. Additionally, it will also have a technology testing while ensuring long-term access to space. Having an independent space station will give India a greater control over its space activities.