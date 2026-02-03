Is Adobe Animate shutting down after 25 years? Here's the company's response

No, Adobe Animate is not going anywhere! Adobe had announced on February 3rd that the company is shutting down its long-running 2D animation software, Adobe Animate, on March 1, 2026. This broader change in Adobe’s strategy simply hinted towards AI-driven tools. It must be noted that Adobe Animate has been around for more than two decades and has played a key role in shaping digital animation. Also Read: Adobe Express Premium goes FREE for Airtel customers: Here’s how to claim

But now, the company has turned their words into something completely new, which also comes as a surprise for the creators. Adobe Animate is not shutting down! “We are not discontinuing or removing access to Adobe Animate. Animate will continue to be available for both current and new customers, and we will ensure you continue to have access to your content,” the company said in a new statement. Also Read: Adobe Brings Photoshop, Express And Acrobat Support To ChatGPT For All Users

Not only this, Adobe further mentioned that there is no deadline or date by which Animate will no longer be available. But there are some changes that you must know. Also Read: You Can Now Edit Images, PDFs And Designs Directly In ChatGPT: Here's How To Use

Adobe Animate: What users should know

Adobe says that Animate is in maintenance mode for all customers now, whether it is for individual, small business, or enterprise customers. But what exactly does that mean?

In simple terms, the software isn’t going anywhere, but it also isn’t evolving much from here. When an app enters maintenance mode, it continues to be available and supported. You will still receive security updates and bug fixes, ensuring the platform remains stable and safe to use. However, Adobe has made it clear that no new features will be added moving forward.

So while creators can keep animating without worrying about the software suddenly disappearing, they should not expect fresh tools, major upgrades, or feature expansions.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

More importantly, the company says creators will continue to have access to their files and content regardless of how the product evolves in the future. Adobe also addressed the confusion around earlier communication that hinted at discontinuation. The company now says those plans have changed, confirming that Animate will stay, just without active feature development.