iQOO Z7s with smooth 90Hz display, 64MP cameras goes official in India

iQOO Z7s with smooth AMOLED display, 64MP cameras goes official in India

The company has listed the iQOO Z7s on the website with its price and specifications, so maybe it is not planning for a grand announcement.

iQOO has launched a new phone in India without making a big splash. The company has listed the iQOO Z7s on the website with its price and specifications, so maybe it is not planning for a grand announcement. Anyway, the new iQOO Z7s is now available to buy in India.

Launched in March earlier this year, the iQOO Z7s brings an interesting mix of features and specifications. The phone looks very similar to the iQOO Z7, so anyone who finds that design appealing can get it for less. The iQOO Z7s also borrows major specifications from the vanilla model. Before I talk about those, let us get the price details out of our way first.

iQOO Z7s price in India

The new iQOO Z7s comes in two configurations. The one with 6GB of RAM costs Rs 18,999 and the one with 8GB of RAM is priced at Rs 19,999. It will be available on iQOO’s online store and Amazon, and if you buy the phone from the latter, you can get the iQOO Z7s for as low as Rs 17,499. The iQOO Z7s comes in Pacific Night and Norway Blue colours.

iQOO Z7s specifications

The new iQOO Z7s features a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The display also has an embedded fingerprint sensor. Powering the iQOO Z7s is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with up to 8GB of RAM, which you can expand up to 8GB virtually. The display also has a punch-hole, inside which is a 16MP front-facing camera.

On the back of the iQOO Z7s, there is a 64MP main camera that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2MP portrait camera, assisted by an LED flash. The phone runs Funtouch OS 13, which is based on the Android 13 operating system. The iQOO Z7s packs a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. As for connectivity, the iQOO Z7s has dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: May 22, 2023 2:07 PM IST
