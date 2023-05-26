iQOO Z7s 5G goes on sale in India: Check top offers

iQoo quietly launched the iQoo Z7s 5G in India earlier this week. Now, just days later, the phone is up for purchase in India. For the unversed, the iQoo Z7s 5G is a part of the company’s Z7 series smartphones, which includes the iQoo Z7 5G that starts at Rs 21,999 in India. In India, the iQoo Z7s 5G competes with the likes of the Realme Nazro 50 5G, the Realme 10 Pro 5G, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G among others. Also Read - Amazon hires laid-off employee in a senior role

iQOO Z7s 5G India price and offers

As far as the pricing is concerned, the iQoo Z7s 5G is available in India in two variants. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 18,999, while the top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space is priced at Rs 19,999. The phone is available for purchase via iQoo.com and Amazon India.

As a part of the first sale, the phone is available at a discount of Rs 1,500 on the purchases made via HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit card, debit card and EMI. After this discount, the base variant of the iQoo Z7s 5G with 6GB of RAM will be available at an effective price of Rs 17,499, while the top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM will be available at a price of Rs 18,499.

iQOO Z7s 5G features and specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the iQOO Z7s comes with a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. The iQOO Z7s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM that is coupled with 128GB of storage space. The phone runs Funtouch OS 13, which is based-on Android 13

Coming to the cameras, the iQoo Z7s 5G comes with a dual rear camera with a 64MP main camera that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) feature and a 2MP portrait lens. The phone also has LED flash at the back. On the front, the phone also has a 16MP front facing camera.

Coming to connectivity, the iQOO Z7s has dual 5G standby, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of the battery, the newly launched iQOO Z7s is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.