iQOO 15, 15R, Neo 10 and Vivo T5 Pro get a price hike in India: Check new prices

The smartphone price hike series seems to be never-ending. After a price hike of several other premium as well as budget phones, iQOO and Vivo smartphones are getting costlier in India. From the flagship iQOO 15 to mid-range iQOO 15R, iQOO Neo 10 and Vivo T5 Pro. And without any prior notice, the revised pricing of the mentioned smartphones is already live on major online shopping platforms. Also Read: Vivo X Fold 6 launch timeline leaked: THESE upgrades are expected

Interestingly, this comes at a time when smartphone brands are dealing with rising component costs, particularly memory chips, which continue to remain in short supply globally. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in June 2026: Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung and more

iQOO and Vivo smartphones price hike

Amongst all, the biggest increase has been seen on the Vivo T5 Pro lineup. The Vivo T5 Pro’s 8GB RAM with 128GB variant, which was originally launched at Rs 29,999, and now it is available for Rs 32,999. Similarly, the 8GB RAM with 256GB version has moved from Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999. That means you will have to spend Rs 3000 extra for either variant. Also Read: OPPO Find X9s India price leaked ahead of May 21 launch, full specs revealed

On the other hand, iQOO has also revised pricing across multiple models. The flagship iQOO 15 was launched at Rs 72,999 for the base variant of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. And now, it will cost you Rs 74,999. The 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant has also gone up by Rs 2,000 and now costs Rs 81,999.

The iQOO 15R has received a similar treatment. The base 8GB + 128GB model is now priced at Rs 47,999, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants now cost Rs 52,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively.

The iQOO Neo 10 has also become costlier. Its 8GB + 256GB model now carries a price tag of Rs 37,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version is available for Rs 42,999.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Smartphone Variant Old Price New Price iQOO 15 12GB + 256GB Rs 72,999 Rs 74,999 iQOO 15 12GB + 512GB Rs 79,999 Rs 81,999 iQOO 15R 8GB + 128GB Rs 46,999 Rs 47,999 iQOO 15R 12GB + 256GB Rs 50,999 Rs 52,999 iQOO 15R 12GB + 512GB Rs 57,999 Rs 59,999 iQOO Neo 10 8GB + 256GB Rs 35,999 Rs 37,999 iQOO Neo 10 12GB + 256GB Rs 40,999 Rs 42,999 Vivo T5 Pro 8GB + 128GB Rs 29,999 Rs 32,999 Vivo T5 Pro 8GB + 256GB Rs 33,999 Rs 36,999

Why are smartphone brands raising the prices?

The latest revision is largely being linked to the ongoing memory chip shortage. For the last few months, industry analysts have been warning that increasing memory costs could eventually affect smartphone pricing. That prediction now seems to be turning into reality as brands start adjusting retail prices to offset higher production costs. While a Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 increase may not sound massive, it does change the value proposition of some devices, especially in the highly competitive mid-range segment.