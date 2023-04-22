iQOO 12, company's next flagship, may offer 200W fast wired charging

iQOO 11 series debuted earlier this year as the company’s flagship phones for this year. It consists of two phones, iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro, but the company decided to launch just the former in India. The higher-end iQOO 11 Pro never made it to India, and the company may now be planning the next flagship, dubbed iQOO 12. A new tip has now suggested the charging capabilities of the upcoming iQOO flagship phone. Also Read - iQOO 11 at Rs 49,999, iQOO 9 series from Rs 30,990: Anniversary sale

According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the iQOO 12 will come with support for 200W fast wired charging. There will be a 5000mAh battery inside the upcoming iQOO phone, the tipster said. So, while the battery capacity is the same as the predecessor iQOO 11, the faster 200W charging speed will reduce the charging time significantly.

There is no information on how fast this 200W technology will charge the battery, but just take a look at iQOO's old phone iQOO 10 Pro, which was launched last year. The iQOO 10 Pro was the first phone from the company to come with 200W fast charging, which the company claimed could charge the phone fully within 10 minutes. However, the iQOO 10 Pro had a 4700mAh battery. The 5000mAh battery in the upcoming iQOO 11 Pro may take a little more time.

Other specifications of the iQOO 12 include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which Qualcomm is likely to launch later this year. You can also expect the phone to come with a high refresh rate display, possibly using an OLED panel. We will find out more about the details of the iQOO 12 in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the latest iQOO 11 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 59,990. The price goes all the way up to Rs 64,999 for the variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The iQOO 11 comes with a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole on the top. It uses a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back. The iQOO 11 uses 120W fast-charging technology on its 5000mAh battery.