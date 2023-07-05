iQOO 11S with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 16GB of RAM launched

The new iQOO 11S has a design similar to that of the iQOO 11, including a big rectangular camera island on the back that has three sensors.

While iQOO was busy with the launch of the Neo 7 Pro in India, it has introduced a new phone in its home market, China, as well. The company has launched iQOO 11S as a minor upgrade over the iQOO 11, but it features Qualcomm’s most powerful chip, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That makes the iQOO 11S nearly as powerful as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The new iQOO 11S has a design similar to that of the iQOO 11, including a big rectangular camera island on the back that has three sensors and an LED flashlight. On the front, the phone has a tall display and a centre-aligned punch-hole. It looks appealing enough for its price.

iQOO 11S price

The iQOO 11S costs a starting price of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs 43,000). Its top-end variant is priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 54,000). The phone comes in different colour variants, the translated names of which are Listening to the Tide in Qianting, Legendary, and Track, which uses the BMW Motorsport theme. While the phone will go for sale in China from July 10, there is no information about whether or when the iQOO 11S will come to India.

iQOO 11S specifications

The iQOO 11S features a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with HDR and support for a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The display has a screen-to-body ratio of 92.9 percent. Powering the iQOO 11S is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal memory. The CPU uses an Adreno 740 GPU, which gives the phone gaming capabilities. And to aid in gaming, the iQOO 11S comes with a 4,013mm square vapour chamber for heat management.

On the back of the iQOO 11S, there is a 50MP Sony camera, a 13MP portrait camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The phone also has a 13MP portrait camera situated inside the punch-hole. iQOO has equipped the new phone with the Vivo V2 image signal processor (ISP) for better photography. For connectivity, the iQOO 11S comes with 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, USB OTG, Beidou, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The iQOO 11S uses a 4700mAh battery with support for 200W fast charging. The company claims the phone will offer a talk time of up to 19.9 hours. The iQOO 11S runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3 and weighs 209 grams.